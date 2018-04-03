Police responding to active shooter at YouTube headquarters in California, officials say

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Police have confirmed they are responding to an active shooter Tuesday at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

San Bruno police said on Twitter there was police activity at 901 Cherry Ave., which is where the YouTube’s campus is located. They advised the public to “stay out of the area.”

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Hospital officials told KTVU that they received multiple patients.

Aerial images from KTVU showed officers on scene, with some patting down a line of people outside.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as more information is confirmed by officials.