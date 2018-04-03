× Kansas State basketball player arrested by U.S. Marshals in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Marshals arrested Kansas State basketball player Amaad Wainright on Monday, officials say.

The junior guard originally from KCMO was arrested on a warrant out of Johnson County, Kansas, the U.S. Marshal’s Office confirmed.

Overland Park Police spokesman John Lacy confirmed to FOX4 that Wainright’s arrest is in connection to a road rage shooting on Interstate 435.

