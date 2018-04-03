Kansas State basketball player arrested by U.S. Marshals in Kansas City

Amaad Wainright #23 of the Kansas State Wildcats comes off the court in his teams defeat to the Loyola Ramblers in the second half during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Loyola Ramblers defeated the Kansas State Wildcats 78-62. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Marshals arrested Kansas State basketball player Amaad Wainright on Monday, officials say.
The junior guard originally from KCMO was arrested on a warrant out of Johnson County, Kansas, the U.S. Marshal’s Office confirmed.
Overland Park Police spokesman John Lacy confirmed to FOX4 that Wainright’s arrest is in connection to a road rage shooting on Interstate 435.
