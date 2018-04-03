KC Tasty Expo opens up to the public, portion of funds will go to FOX4 Love Fund

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Tasty Expo is hosting the largest food and beverage event in the Midwest, May 19th-20th at the Overland Park, Kan., Convention Center.

The is the first time the event has been open to the public. At the event foodies will delight in a variety of 200+ free samples of food, wine, spirits, and beer. The event will feature live demonstrations throughout the day from leading chefs, mixologists, cicerones, and BBQ aficionados.

Tasty Expo will feature a “Save the Farm” program allowing local farmers, growers, and producers to connect with thousands of prospective new customers, tell their story, and provide information on where to purchase products. Many of the products being sampled will be available for sale during the show.

National product leaders Anheuser–Busch, Omaha Steaks, Deep Eddy Vodka, Dr. Pepper Snapple, Smart Chicken, E&J Gallo Wines, and McCormick Distilling, will be featuring a mix of new product introductions for consumer feedback along side their iconic brands. A complete list of “Who’s Coming” can be found here.

With support from the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Society and the Kansas City Chef’s Association, foodies can register to WIN free dinners from restaurants in the KC area. Text keywords: ‘Tasty Expo’ to 31996.

All samples and entertainment are included in the ticket price. Tickets can be purchased for $20 (only $16 when you use the discount code FOX4). Event hours are Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here for tickets

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the FOX4 Love Fund.

Based in Leawood Kansas, Tasty Expo Inc. is an events and entertainment company specializing in the promotion of the food and beverage industry.