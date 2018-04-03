KCK police on scene of triple homicide near 11th and Tenny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas City, Kan., police are on the scene of a triple homicide Tuesday, according to a tweet from Chief Terry Zeigler.

It happened at a duplex near 11th and Tenny. Police received the call around 10:15 a.m.

A woman told police she came to the house and saw the door was open and saw someone who might be dead. Police said they entered the home and found three people dead inside.

Police have not specified at this time how the victims died.

