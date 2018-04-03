Make your own shakshuka

Shakshuka

3 Serrano, or jalapeños seeded and chopped

1 yellow onion diced

6 cloves of garlic

1 tsp cumin ground

1 T smoked paprika

28oz can tomato strips or crushed tomatoes

8 eggs

3/4 c crumbled feta cheese

1 T parsley diced

EVOO

Directions:

Heat oil in a 12″ skillet over medium-high heat. Add chiles and onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden brown, about 6 minutes. Add garlic, cumin, and paprika, and cook, stirring frequently, until garlic is soft, about 2 more minutes.

Add crushed tomatoes and their liquid to skillet along with 1⁄2cup water, reduce heat to medium, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened slightly, about 20 minutes. Season sauce with salt.

Crack eggs over sauce so that eggs are evenly distributed across sauce’s surface. Cover skillet and cook until yolks are just set, about 5 minutes. Using a spoon, baste the whites of the eggs with tomato mixture, being careful not to disturb the yolk. Sprinkle shakshuka with feta and parsley and serve with pita, for dipping.

Mediterranean Restaurants in KC

Marble Top Cafe

For authentic Mediterranean food

Al Habashi House

For Israeli and Mediterranean cuisine

Papu’s Cafe

For Greek and Mediterranean food served in a shell gas station

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.