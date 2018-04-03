Mo. voters to decide several important issues including possible use tax in 5 cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide several important issues – and in Kansas City, they’ll be using brand new voting machines for the first time.

This is the first time Kansas City voters will use a touchscreen to fill out their ballot. In the past, voters used a pencil to fill in the circles on a paper ballot.

Election officials say the touchscreen technology makes it easier and faster for people to complete the voting process.

There are several ways to double check your votes and when you’re done, you print off a piece of paper with all your picks and feed it into a second machine. This way every vote is accounted for.

One of the big issues voters will decide is whether Kansas City should extend a one-percent sales tax over the next 20-years to pay for capital improvements.

City officials say the money is necessary to help pay for a new Buck O’Neil Bridge.

Belton and Blue Springs residents will decide whether to allow their cities to start charging sales tax on online purchases.

Smithville and Kearney officials are asking voters to approve bonds for road work while Liberty wants bonds for school improvements. There are also several races for mayor, city council and school board in the viewing area.

In Missouri, the polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You can reach out to your local election board to find your polling place – and make sure you bring your ID with you.

Election officials are not expecting a huge turnout with the cold weather and the fact there are not a lot of issues being decided, but they are encouraging all registered voters to go to the polls today to make sure your opinion matters.

