Olathe Northwest student who brought unloaded gun to school now facing charges

OLATHE, Kan. — The student who brought an unloaded gun to school Monday at Olathe Northwest High School has now been charged.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that the 15-year-old is charged in juvenile court with a felony count of theft of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of being a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Olathe Northwest Principal Chris Zuck said in a statement Monday that administrators were informed by a parent that the student may have brought the weapon to school.

The resource officer and school officials met with the student and found the weapon. The student did not have any ammunition, Zuck said.