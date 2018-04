× Overland Park police search for missing woman

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who they deem to be “at-risk”.

Investigators put out an alert early Tuesday morning for Olivia Bohnen. She was last seen near 115th & Grant in Overland Park on Monday morning, wearing a Chicago Cubs jacket, gray sweatpants, and pink shoes. She’s about 5-feet tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

If you see her, call 911 or Overland Park Police at 913-895-6300.