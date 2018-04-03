Panera Bread data breach exposes info. about thousands of customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. -- The information of thousands of Panera Bread customers has been exposed, FOX Business reported Monday.

Some reports suggest millions of customers might be impacted, but Panera told FOX Business it's closer to 10,000 people.

“Panera takes data security very seriously, and this issue is resolved,” Panera Bread Chief Information Officer John Meister said in a statement to FOX Business. “Following reports today of a potential problem on our website, we suspended the functionality to repair the issue. Our investigation is continuing, but there is no evidence of payment card information nor a large number of records being accessed or retrieved.”

He continued to say, “Our investigation to date indicates that fewer than 10,000 consumers have been potentially affected by this issue, and we are working diligently to finalize our investigation and take the appropriate next steps.”

In the video above, Michelle Bogowith explains how you can best protect your information.