Smithville police issue Endangered Person Advisory for missing man with schizophrenia

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing Smithville man who has schizophrenia and may be in danger, officials say.

Nic R. Allen, 41, was last seen around 1 p.m. April 1 at a home on West Summit Street in Smithville. Police say Allen left the home on foot and is possibly in route to his father’s home in Joplin.

Allen is described as 6-foot-1, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black ski cap, a black jacket, dark grey sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone who sees Allen or has any additional information is asked to call 911 or the Smithville Police Department at 816-532-0500.