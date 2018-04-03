× Verruckt designer in federal custody on murder charges

DALLAS, Tex. — U.S. Marshals have arrested John Schooley, the designer of the Verruckt water slide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Schooley was taken into custody as he returned to the United States on a flight from China. He arrived at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Monday evening.

The announcement comes after criminal charges were filed over the 2016 death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab on the Verruckt water slide.

Schooley is facing charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Endangering of a Child. He will be held in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, pending arraignment to Kansas. Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry is scheduled to make his first court appearance this week.

