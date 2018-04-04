Child suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in KCK, police say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A child has sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV in KCK.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted out around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that the child was hit near 3rd Street and Troup. As of about 7:30 p.m., Zeigler said the boy is still in critical condition.

KCK police said it’s too early to say why the boy was in the street.

His aunts, Debra Lewis and Lavonne Jones, told FOX4’s Zac Summers he was leaving the computer center near where he was hit.

Police also have not determined how fast the driver was going. The speed limit is posted at 20 mph, but Lewis and Jones said drivers constantly speed down 3rd Street.

KCK police said the driver is cooperating with their investigation and that this appears to be an accident.

While investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash, they said this is a good reminder for parents to make sure an adult is always watching children when they’re outside.