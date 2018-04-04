Facebook now says Cambridge Analytica accessed data on up to 87 million users

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is admitting to mistakes and says his company hasn’t taken a broad enough view of what its responsibility is in the world.

In a call with media on Wednesday, Zuckerberg calls this a “huge mistake” and added, “it’s my mistake.”

Referring to the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, he said that it isn’t enough for Facebook to believe app developers when they say they follow the rules. He says Facebook has to ensure they do.

Earlier in the day, Facebook revealed that as many as 87 million people might have had their data accessed by Cambridge Analytica — an increase from the 50 million disclosed in published reports.