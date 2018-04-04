Is “Father Figures” funny? “Jane” joyous? Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A mindless comedy and a biographical documentary are new home video offerings this week. Check out which one Russ and Shawn recommend!

1) FATHER FIGURES (R)

Warner Brothers

SHAWN

“Father Figures” is a mildly funny and mindless comedy. Yes, it’s lazy at times and often desperate for attention. I loved watching Katt Williams the most underrated funny person of our generation.

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

2) JANE (PG)

National Geographic

RUSS

Although she had no formal training, young Jane Goodall went into the African jungle in the 1960s, lived with the chimpanzees and became one of the foremost experts on simian behavior. The documentary “Jane” chronicles her life’s work mostly through the lens of her former husband, famed nature cinematographer Hugo van Lawick. If you can get past the intrusive score by Phillip Glass, “Jane” is an agreeable look at a fascinating individual.

SHAWN

Tremendously informational and extremely fascinating but not very well executed as Docs go.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

Like " Fox 4 Screening Room on Facebook!

Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!

What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc