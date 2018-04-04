Kansas State basketball player charged in connection to I-435 road rage shooting

OLATHE, Kan. — A Kansas State basketball player is now facing charges in connection to a road rage shooting on Interstate 435.

Amaad Wainright was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday in Kansas City, officials said. The junior guard was arrested on felony warrants out of Johnson County, Kansas.

U.S. Marshal Ron Miller said the warrant was issued for Wainwright on March 28 for fleeing and eluding and felony obstruction.

On Wednesday he was transferred to Johnson County Jail and formally charged with harboring, concealing or aiding a person who committed a felony and fleeing and eluding police.

Overland Park Police spokesman John Lacy confirmed to FOX4 that Wainright’s arrest is in connection to a Jan. 17, 2018 road rage shooting on Interstate 435.

A court date has not yet been scheduled.

In a statement released Tuesday, Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said Wainright has been indefinitely suspended from the basketball team.

“We are aware of Ahmad’s situation, and due to the seriousness of the charges he has been indefinitely suspended from our men’s basketball team per athletic department policy,” Taylor said. “We take matters such as these very seriously and will re-evaluate his status as we learn more information.”