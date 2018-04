KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a runaway teen who has been missing for four weeks.

Police say 16-year-old Raquel Tooley was last seen March 7 in the 5800 block of NE 48th Street. Police think she might be in Topeka with a boy she met online.

Raquel is described as 5-foot-7, weighing about 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where the teen might be is asked to call KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.