Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy inspired public service career for KC’s Urban League president

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Martin Luther King Jr. has undoubtedly inspired thousands of people, and that rings true for the president of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City.

Gwen Grant said King's legacy inspired her to pursue a career in public service.

In the days after King`s death in 1968, hundreds of thousands of people headed to Washington D.C. for a solidarity day rally. It was organized as a way to honor King's "Poor People's Campaign."

As a young student, Grant traveled on a bus from Kansas City to the nation's capital to take part in the rally. She said the experience moved her and set her on a lifelong mission.

"To see that many black people at this event who were in leadership roles and coming together unified around a common purpose was really important for me," she said.

Grant said reflecting on King's legacy is something we should do on a regular basis, not just on April 4th or the January holiday in his name.