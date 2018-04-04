New metro locations added to list for possible measles exposure

Health officials Tuesday morning released a list of new locations that may have been exposed to measles in Mound City and La Cygne, Kansas.

Mound City, Kansas:

Olathe Health Family Medicine, 301 N. 1st Street, March 26 and 28, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Casey’s General Store, 207 9th Street, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Casey’s General Store, 207 9th Street, March 28, from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

La Cygne, Kansas:

Olathe Health Family Medicine, 1017 E. Market Street, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Casey’s General Store, 406 E. Market Street, March 27, from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Previously reported locations:

On March 28, the University of Kansas hospital said people in certain parts of the hospital might have been exposed to the measles. Anyone who visited the following hospital areas during the corresponding times might have been exposed:

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 23 in the emergency department

From 9 p.m. March 23 to 4 p.m. March 26 in first-floor Unit 15 (cystic fibrosis and medical telemetry)

From 9 p.m. March 23 to 4 p.m. March 26 in the hospital’s commons areas, such as the cafeteria, main lobby, atrium, coffee shop and gift shop

Initial test results for the patient treated at KU Hospital were positive for the measles. Additional tests are still pending, Missouri health officials said.

The KU Hospital case is not connected to the outbreak in Johnson County linked to a day care. Eleven people have tested positive for the measles in Johnson County and one case each has been reported in Miami and Linn counties.

Several other exposure locations have been reported in connection to those 13 cases.

Below are the previously reported exposure locations:

Chick-fil-A; 12087 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe, KS; March 24 from 8:15 PM til close

Walgreens; 7500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO; March 22 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

March 22: CVS, located at 1914 Swift St. in North KC

Chuck E. Cheese’s; 15225 W. 134th Place, Olathe, KS; March 21, 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

March 19: Senor Tequila, located at 6502 N. Oak Trafficway in KCMO

Olathe YMCA swimming pool and locker room; 21400 W. 153rd St., Olathe, KS; on March 10 from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM

from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets; 1803 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, KS; on March 10 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets; 1843 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, KS; on March 10 after 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

after 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Orange Leaf; 11524 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS; on March 10 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E. Main St., Gardner, KS; on March 9 from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM AMC Dine-In Studio 28; 12075 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, KS; March 9 from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM

from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas Emergency Department; 5808 W. 110th St., Overland Park, KS on March 8 and March 10 in the morning

and in the morning El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS on March 7 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Payless Discount Foods; 2101 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, KS; on March 6 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM Aldi’s; 15290 W. 119th St., Olathe, KS 66062; on March 2 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

In a statement released earlier this month, Kansas health offiicals urged “people who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms to stay at home unless they are seeking medical care. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead so that the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.”