NourishKC creates fine dining experience to celebrate one million meals served

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Having enough to eat is something many of us take for granted. But there are people right here in our communities who won’t be eating today.

That’s where the Kansas City Community Kitchen is stepping up to help.

It wants to make sure everyone has a hot meal, no questions asked. FOX4’s Kerri Stowell was at 7th and Paseo to see how the kitchen is celebrating a milestone.

At the Kansas City Community Kitchen, NourishKC served its one millionth meal on Wednesday.

And they’re getting some extra help. Christopher Elbow, along with some other notable chefs and community supporters are lending a hand.

They're giving guests a chance to experience what it’s like to eat in a restaurant-style setting.

Some have never been in a restaurant before. And for others, it’s been a really long time.

Wednesday’s special service is a way to celebrate NourishKC serving its one millionth meal.

The kitchen opened in 2010 and serves anywhere between 150 to 350 people per day.

“It’s unfortunate though because there are probably another 1 million meals that needed to be served during that time as well. There are just not enough resources, not enough people, not enough talent out there to get everybody that needs to eat,” volunteer Andrew DeGhelder said.

“The fact that they provide support, they’re not just providing a hot meal, but they’re providing ongoing support and trying to get secure food sources for the people in the community by ongoing culinary training and making themselves sufficient. I think it’s a really great thing on something that we really believe in,” said Christopher Elbow, of Christopher Elbow Chocolates.

The kitchen is always looking for volunteers.

If you have some time in the afternoon to spare, they’d love to have you.