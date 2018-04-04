Schlitterbahn co-owner facing murder charge arrives at Wyandotte County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry is back in Kansas and was booked into the Wyandotte County Jail early Wednesday morning.

Henry arrived at the jail around 1:45 a.m. in a silver pickup truck. FOX4 was there and captured video of his arrival. See it in the video player above.

Henry was extradited from Texas to face charges of second-degree murder for the 2016 death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab on the 17-story water slide Verruckt. He also faces numerous other charges.

The indictment against Henry shows from August 2014 until Caleb's death in August 2016, more than a dozen people reported injuries from the ride including concussions, whiplash and herniated spinal disk injuries.

The indictment also says emails from Henry shows he had a desire to rush the timeline and in the process skipped fundamental steps in the design process of the ride.

If convicted of murder, Henry could spend between nine to more than 40 years in prison.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Kansas Thursday.

Henry’s attorney, Carl Cornwell, told FOX4 Henry has a $500,000 bond attached to his arrest warrant. Cornwell said Henry will post bond after he arrives in Wyandotte County.

Cornwall said he expects prosecutors will argue that Henry is a flight risk because he lives near the Mexico border and therefore should wear a GPS tracking device when he returns to Texas. Cornwall said they will fight the call for a tracker.

The ride's co-designer, John Schooley, who has also been charged in connection to Caleb's death, was taken into federal custody Monday when returned to the United States on a flight from China.

Schooley was reportedly out of the country on business but was aware that he had been charged and was wanted, a U.S. Marshals spokesperson previously told FOX4.

When the tragic incident happened, Caleb was riding the slide with two adult women, with whom he was matched on the raft. The women are from north of Hays, Kansas. One suffered a broken jaw, and the other a broken bone in her face and had to have stitches in her eye. The two women have since agreed to out-of-court financial settlements in this case.