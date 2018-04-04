× Victims identified in KCK triple homicide near Tenny and 11th

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police have released the names of the victims in a triple homicide that happened Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Kan.

Police say they were called to a duplex in the 1100 block of Tenny Avenue around 10:15 a.m. They came to the address after getting a call from a woman who said she came to the home, noticed the door open and saw a body lying inside a doorway.

During the investigation police discovered two more bodies deceased inside the home.

The victims were identified as Edward Rawlins, 51; David Rawlins, 46; and Addrin Coats, 40.

KCK police said the three men died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators are asking anyone else with information to contact police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

