Which movies best commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

There have been many documentaries and a handful of dramatic films made about Martin Luther King in the 50 years since his assassination.

Here are our picks for movies to see that are informative and involving.

Russ' picks:

1) SELMA (PG-13) 2015

Paramount

Who knew that a movie about events that took place in 1965 could be so timely? The incidents leading up to the famous civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama provide the backdrop for the sincere and thoughtful 2014 drama, “Selma.” Ava Duvernay's movie received an Oscar nomination as Best Picture, but David Oyelowo's heartfelt performance as MLK was sadly ignored. It's a fitting tribute to those who marched and proves to be a potent reminder of how far we still have to go.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) KING: A FILMED RECORD...MONTGOMERY TO MEMPHIS (Not rated) 1970

Kino Lorber

Oscar-winning director Sidney Lumet's only documentary was the 1970 film, "King: A Filmed Record...Montgomery to Memphis." It skillfully utilizes newsreel footage to document King's struggles from 1955 to 1968. The "Who's Who" lineup of celebrities that provide narration and commentary includes Harry Belafonte, Charlton Heston, James Earl Jones, Ruby Dee and Paul Newman. It's powerful and informative and is available to view on YouTube.

RUSS: 5 Popcorn Bags

Shawn’s Picks

BOYCOTT (N/R) 2001

HBO

Jeffery Wright played MLK in this made for TV movie that centered around Rosa Parks who defiantly refuses to take a back seat. Her actions ignite the Civil Rights Movement and “Boycott” does a brilliant job not only chronicling the events but recreating the tension. The movie used archival footage to establish the strained atmosphere of the era.

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

FREEDOM ON MY MIND (N/R) 1994

Clarity Films

This is one of the most powerful and moving documentaries about the Civil Rights Movement. It’s detailed and crammed packed with historical information that accurately captures the era as it chronicles the Mississippi voter registration drive from 1961-64. It earned a well-deserved Oscar nomination, and won the award for Best Documentary at Sundance.

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags