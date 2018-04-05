× 15-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a 15-year-old has suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Thursday night.

Kansas City police are investigating near 79th Street and Lydia Avenue. Police on scene told FOX4 the incident happened inside a home in the area.

Police said a 15-year-old victim was taken to the hospital. A suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

Details about what led to the stabbing were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.