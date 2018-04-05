× Avila University investigating after student allegedly videotaped in residence hall shower

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Avila University administrators say they’re investigating an incident in the residence halls after a female student was allegedly videotaped in the shower.

On Thursday afternoon, school officials released a statement saying it’s a “Title IX incident and the university is executing a defined process and protocols outlined in the Sexual Misconduct Policy.”

Many students said they were shocked to learn of this upon coming back to school after Easter break.

“This incident happened over Easter break. It happened actually a floor above me, the room actually right directly above me, and (a) girl was basically videotaped in the shower,” Avila student Drevon Carter said.

The university sent a series of emails and safety alerts to students warning them to be vigilant.

“They sent out an email basically stating what happened and that they were going to look into it and how it’s like a big deal and everything,” said Shelby Voss. a freshman student who lives in the dorm adjacent to Ridgeway Hall, where the incident is said to have occurred.

Students said this isn’t the first time students have reported being secretly filmed without their knowledge or consent.

“This actually happened last semester around November, and it really wasn’t reported like it should have been,” Carter said.

That makes some students, especially women, concerned for their safety.

“I was kind of stressed out a little bit. I don’t like that. it’s not cool,” Voss said.

Voss said she’s among a group of students who are fighting for changes on campus to enhance student safety.

“A bunch of students, including myself, signed a petition wanting to put up cameras and lights around campus, so they’re going to try to do that to try to make it safer,” she said.

University leaders said there was no hidden camera found on campus. They declined to specify how exactly this incident occurred and said they’re reviewing security footage and will increase campus safety patrols near the dorms.