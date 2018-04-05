Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Presentation Room Restaurant at L'École Culinaire-Kansas City, the culinary school’s student-run restaurant located on the main campus, just announced its new spring menu. In the video above, Chef Toby Freeland shares how to make one of the featured recipes.

Churassco Style Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

For the steak:

3 lbs. Skirt Steak, trimmed

2/3 cup olive oil

1 cup sherry vinegar

2 Tbsp smoked paprika

2 tsp cayenne pepper

12 clove garlic

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp kosher salt

1 cup parsley

For the chimichurri sauce:

2 cups finely chopped cilantro

2 cups finely chopped parsley

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 jalapeño, with seeds, chopped

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

For the steak, combine all ingredients in a bowl or zip bag and mix to combine and marinate steaks for 2 hours. For the sauce, in a blender, pulse the cilantro, olive oil, garlic, lime juice, vinegar and jalapeño until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Heat grill to medium-high heat. Grill skirt steaks to desired temperature, about 4 minutes per side for medium rare. Let rest, loosely covered with foil, for 5 minutes. Slice steaks, AGAINST THE GRAIN, and arrange steaks on a platter and pour over chimichurri sauce.

