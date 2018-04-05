× Grandview police searching for missing 38-year-old not seen since March 4

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview police are searching for a 38-year-old man who has not been seen since March 4.

Craig Fulton was last seen by his family at 9 a.m. that day when he left his mother’s home in the 6200 block of 129th Street in Grandview.

Family indicated that Fulton left in his mother’s car to go to the store get some milk to bring back home. He was driving a red 2015 Nissan Versa with Missouri license plate number ML1-X3W.

Fulton is described as a 38-year-old black man who is approximately 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds and has several tattoos on his hands and forearms. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded Kansas sweatshirt and red and white Puma tennis shoes.

Anyone who has information about Fulton’s location or who has seen him since March 4 is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.