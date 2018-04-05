Joe’s Forecast: Can’t shake winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy the sunshine and seasonable temperatures (highs around 65 degrees) today because they will be long gone tomorrow. We are tracking our next weather system that will bring sleet and snow! Stay weather aware tomorrow. We'll discuss details on the timeline and amounts in the updated Long Ranger!

