LIBERTY, Mo. — Police in Liberty, Mo., are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Police say Gayle Price has been missing since 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4.

He is approximately 6 foot 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 450 pounds. He also has a prosthetic leg.

If you see Price or know where he could be, please call police at (816) 439-4701.

