Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 triple homicide of KCK family members

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The man charged with capital murder for the triple homicide of a KCK family was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday.

Jason Tucker, 29, pleaded guilty in February to the capital murder charge related to the homicides of 47-year-old Bernadette Gosserand, 47-year-old Vincent Rocha and 26-year-old Jeremy Rocha. The three were found dead in a home in the 1900 block of S. Boeke Street.

Three kids ranging in age from 5 down to 1 were also found in the home, all were unharmed. A fourth Hispanic male in his 20s was also shot and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

An attempted burglary charge filed against Tucker offers a possible motive and insight into what may have happened before the victims were shot and killed.