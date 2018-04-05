Nearly 800 abandoned homes in KC torn down or rehabbed since 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An ambitious project to tear down or rehab dangerous homes and buildings in Kansas City is reaching a milestone, and on Thursday city leaders will celebrate its success.

At 10 a.m., Mayor Sly James and other city officials will gather at one of the homes purchased and rehabbed as part of the program.

Since June 2016, 689 of the 889 structures on the city’s dangerous homes list have been torn down. There are approximately 200 in various states of either being torn down or rehabbed. Some, such as the one featured in the video player above, were sold for $1 and rehabbed.

The city initially allocated around $1.5 million for this project, but they've spent nearly $10 million.

Some construction firms have donated their time and helped the city tear down structures for free – such as Kissick Construction. To date Kissick Construction has torn down 60 structures free of charge.