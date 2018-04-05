Officials ID man fatally shot by Belton police officers on Easter

The sheriff’s office said 38-year-old Donald McCarter was shot at a Belton home during a confrontation with officers who were responding to complaints from neighbors about his behavior.

Multiple neighbors said the man threatened one family that he would kill them, including their two-year-old daughter, and burn the family’s house to the ground.

Spokesman Kevin Tieman said in a news release that the deadly confrontation came during the second visit officers made to the Belton neighborhood on Easter Sunday.

Tieman said McCarter refused commands to drop his knife and didn’t comply after officers used less-lethal measures to control him. Tieman said when McCarter came toward officers with a knife, at least one officer shot him.

Belton police have asked the Cass County Sheriff’s Office to lead the investigation.

The officers involved are on administrative leave.

