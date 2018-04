× Drive-by shooting near E. 110th & Sycamore sends teen to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital late Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near East 110th and Sycamore.

Police say the teen was with two friends when someone fired shots from a passing car.

The teen’s injuries are considered non life-threatening but serious.