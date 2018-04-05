Trump threatens new tariffs as China takes aim at Missouri, Kansas farmers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- President Donald Trump announced plans for tariffs on an additional $100 billion of Chinese exports Thursday night, ratcheting up the potential trade war that could cause problems for Missouri and Kansas farmers.

Earlier this week, Trump's $50 billion plan was met with $50 billion in proposed Chinese tariffs on American goods including soy, corn, wheat and beef.

"Combined, they made up nearly $4 billion of our $11.25 billion in exports last year and supported tens of thousands of Kansas jobs," U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Kansas, said.

Missouri is the 6th largest soybean-producing state in the country, producing $2.6 billion in 2016, and the 7th largest pork-producing state in the country.

In Missouri, one of every three rows of soybeans actually go to China, and now with proposed tariffs, Missouri farmers are worried how it could affect their bottom line. Less demand means lower prices for farmers.

“I’m eager to improve our trade deals so they’re better delivering for Missouri’s working families and businesses," U.S. Sen. Clair McCaskill, D-Missouri, said. "But our agriculture producers and manufacturers need stable, consistent leadership when it comes to negotiating those deals, and I agree with my Republican colleagues who’ve said the Administration needs to scale back this escalating situation before it becomes a trade war that does nothing but slam some of Missouri’s most critical economic engines."

In Bates County, Missouri, one fourth-generation farming family said they will be watching the developments over the next 60 days closely before the new tariffs would take effect.

"We have a bottom dollar that we are hoping for, but if the prices would go down, it would really affect that," Bates County farmer and Missouri Farm Bureau Board member Mary Fischer said.

Hear more from the Fischer family in the video player above.