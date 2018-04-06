Eddie Bauer announces it will close Country Club Plaza location next month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another business is leaving the County Club Plaza. On Friday, Eddie Bauer said it will close its Plaza location next month.

A spokesperson for the retail company said, because they have stores in the KC metro — one at Oak Park Mall and another at the Legends Outlets — they’re consolidating and closing the Plaza location on May 2.

“The closing and opening of stores is part of our normal business practices; just as it is with other retailers,” the spokesperson said. “We’re continuing to update our stores in other markets and are always on the lookout for opportunities to expand our retail footprint.”

Eddie Bauer’s departure is the latest in a string of changes at the Plaza.

In March, the luxury clothing store Burberry said it would be closing its Plaza location later that month. The restaurant Plaza III also closed its doors at the beginning of March.

But it’s not all negatives for the Country Club Plaza.

The popular restaurant Shake Shack announced it will open a Plaza location this fall, and the major retailer Nordstrom said in February it was moving its Oak Park Mall location to the Plaza in 2021.