Garmin helping fuel aviation boom in Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. -- Aviation manufacturers gathered here to celebrate the industry's boom in the Sunflower State. Air transport helps link Kansas' rural economy to markets around the world.

Thanks to investments by Garmin and other aviation focused companies, Kansas continues to grow as the general aviation capital of the world.

Garmin is in the middle of its largest expansion project, driven by growth in its aviation business. A new $200 million warehouse and distribution center has helped the company hire a lot more people to call Olathe home.

"I want Kansas to be a place that those individuals who are interested and love science and mathematics and engineering have not only a place to receive an education and training, but a place to pursue a career and raise a family," said U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican representing Kansas.

There are 90,000 jobs in Kansas are tied to the aviation industry, according to the lieutenant governor. Aviation generates $4.4 billion in payroll for the Sunflower State.

Continuing to supply an educated workforce is key to the aviation industry's future.