Is “A Quiet Place” worth visiting? “Isle of Dogs” a mutt? “Blockers” blue? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY. Mo. -- There are scares and laughs aplenty in this week's Screening Room. Watch Shawn and Russ before you head to the theaters!

1) A QUIET PLACE (PG-13)

Paramount Pictures

RUSS

Originality in horror movies is a rare commodity. Director/star John Krasinski delivers something unique with the genuinely scary creepfest, "A Quiet Place." It's skillfully made and acted and truly frightening.

SHAWN

“A Quiet Place” is the best horror movie since “Get Out.” Effectively scary. Cleverly executed. And 100% original. It’s nearly a silent movie. If the monsters hear you they kill you. So lots of sign language and whispering. But it all will have you on the edge of your seat. So genius. So terrifying.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) ISLE OF DOGS (PG-13)

Fox Searchlight

RUSS

A Japanese boy attempts to rescue his dog who's been banished due to canine flu in the fiercely eccentric and visually imaginative stop motion animated lark, "Isle of Dogs." Fans of quirky filmmaker Wes Anderson will be charmed. Others may consider it a peculiar mutt.

SHAWN

Clever and super fun but exploits the culture it pretends to worship. Cultural appropriation must stop.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

3) BLOCKERS (R)

Universal

RUSS

“Blockers” is an extremely raunchy and shameless comedy about teenage girls who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. John Cena and Leslie Mann play worried parents who get wind of the plan and try to foil it. You’ll probably laugh, but you may feel like taking a shower afterward.

SHAWN

“Blockers” presents such a fresh vibe. Yes, it’s raunchy and way over the top but loved the perspectives given to all of the participants. The teen girls are front and center as the film explores parental responsibility. Think of this as this generation’s “American Pie.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

4) THE MIRACLE SEASON (PG)

LD Entertainment

.

RUSS

Two Oscar-winning actors, Helen Hunt and William Hurt, help elevate “The Miracle Season,” a sports melodrama based on the true story of an Iowa high school girl’s volleyball team that makes an unlikely comeback after a tragedy. It’s manipulative and strictly standard in its execution, but it’s likely to generate more than a few sentimental tears.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

5) THE LEISURE SEEKER (R)

Sony Pictures Classics

RUSS

The presence of Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland isn’t quite enough to save “The Leisure Seeker,” the story of a dying woman and her husband suffering from dementia. They take one last trip in their Winnebago against the wishes of their adult children. It’s sweet, but suffers from too many moments that stretch credulity.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK: “Chappaquiddick” deals with the story behind Senator Ted Kennedy’s infamous car wreck that took the life of Mary Jo Kopechne. Jason Clarke stars. “Lowlife” is an unrated black comedy about misfits on LA’s dark side.

Like " Fox 4 Screening Room on Facebook!

Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!

What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc