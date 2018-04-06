× KC city officials give final pitch to host NFL Draft in either 2019 or 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL Draft could be coming to Kansas City.

Friday is the deadline for Kansas City officials to turn in their bid, and they hope to make a serious run to host this event sometime in the next two years.

The Kansas City Sports Commission believes Union Station would be the best place to televise the draft – it’s beautiful, historical, and provides a lot of space. It worked for the Royals rally after winning the World Series, and it could work for this event, too.

The NFL Draft has turned into a spectacle over the past decade – a nationally televised, three-day extravaganza.

This year for the first time, FOX will air the draft along with ESPN and the NFL Network.

For 50 years the NFL held its draft in New York, but since 2015, the league has moved it from city to city. Chicago hosted for two years, Philadelphia for one, and now Dallas this year.

Kansas City wants to host it either next year or in 2020, and Kansas City is one of five cities in the running for these two spots.

The other finalists are Denver, Nashville, Las Vegas and Cleveland/Canton.

The NFL sent representatives to KC to scout the town, and the Kansas City Sports Commission has spent countless hours answering the NFL’s questions. They plan to send over their final bid via email Friday.

The winners will be announced May 23 during the NFL owner’s meetings.

Representatives from the KC Sports Commission attended the last few drafts – and will be in Dallas this year – to see how these cities put it all together. They hope this knowledge gives them an edge to convince the NFL to let us host this party for them.