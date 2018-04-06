FOX4 Forecast: Wintry Weekend Returns!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gradually falling temperatures expected for Friday along with a brief bout of sleet and snow during the evening hours. While some minor accumulation is possible, the bigger story may end up being the near record low temperatures Saturday morning.

Changes expected into next week with warmer conditions returning in the updated Long Ranger! Watch the latest full forecast in the video above.

