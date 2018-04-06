Multiple first responders at 9th and Central on possible hazmat situation

Multiple first responders were sent to 9th and Central Friday, April 6 on reports of a possible Hazmat situation.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple first responders were sent to 9th and Central Friday on reports of a possible hazamat situation.
It happened around 9:25 a.m.
FOX4 has a crew on the scene.
At this time, it is unclear what the possibly hazardous material could be.
Multiple first responders were sent to 9th and Central Friday, April 6 on reports of a possible Hazmat situation.
Multiple first responders were sent to 9th and Central Friday, April 6 on reports of a possible Hazmat situation.
Multiple first responders were sent to 9th and Central Friday, April 6 on reports of a possible Hazmat situation.
Multiple first responders were sent to 9th and Central Friday, April 6 on reports of a possible Hazmat situation.
Multiple first responders were sent to 9th and Central Friday, April 6 on reports of a possible Hazmat situation.
Multiple first responders were sent to 9th and Central Friday, April 6 on reports of a possible Hazmat situation.
39.100560
-94.576790