Multiple first responders at 9th and Central on possible hazmat situation

Posted 10:18 am, April 6, 2018, by , Updated at 10:19AM, April 6, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple first responders were sent to 9th and Central Friday on reports of a possible hazamat situation.

It happened around 9:25 a.m.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene.

At this time, it is unclear what the possibly hazardous material could be.

