New Kansas license plates will look a little different

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas is planning a new way to deliver license plates to vehicle owners.

The Kansas Department of Revenue said Friday the plates will have the same design but be flat. And they will be printed on demand and sent to vehicle owners, rather than preprinting plates and keeping them in stock.

Gov. Jeff Colyer said in a statement the change will modernize how Kansas delivers license plates, noting the former process has been in place since 1913.

The department says the new process will eliminate millions of dollars of license plate inventory.

Once the transition is complete, drivers will place an order for a new plate at county motor vehicle offices and will be given a 30-day temporary tag. The permanent plate will be delivered within 10-14 business days.