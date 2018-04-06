× Police say they have no info. about who shot, killed man near Linwood & Garfield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting early Friday.

It happened near Linwood and Garfield around 4:10 a.m.

First responders found the victim inside the building. He later died.

Police did not release any further information about the victim or what led up to the shooting.

There is no suspect description at this time, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.