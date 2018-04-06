Police investigating after someone fires flare gun at Overland Park apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Overland Park, Kan. -- Overland Park police are investigating after someone possibly used a flare gun to shoot into several residences Thursday evening.

Police were sent to an apartment complex in the 10200 block of 81st Terrance around 10 p.m. Thursday evening. They said although nobody was directly hit by the shots, some apartments sustained damage. The Overland Park Fire Department responded to extinguish a fire created by a flare in at least one of the apartment units.

Leslie Ruiz recalls the frightening moments before her apartment was hit.

“I was in my room, and all I heard was a big pop, and I turned and the flames and the first thing that I reacted was to go get the extinguisher,” Ruiz said.

With clothes and curtains near that exact spot, she feared the flames would spread to other apartment units.

“All I could think about was the flames are going to get bigger, and I’ve never been through anything like this,” she explained.

Overland Park police said using a flare gun in a manner like this is never a good idea and could have ended up much worse.

“That could be really dangerous," Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said. "Imagine this projectile coming towards you, and it’s fire. If it’s going to hit you, it’s going to hurt. Something like this, it’s not a toy. It’s not a game.”

Overland Park police said they'd like to question the two people below in connection to the incident and need the public's help identifying them.

If you have information related to these incidents, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8721 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.