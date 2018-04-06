Schlitterbahn co-owner accused of threatening woman hours after leaving Wyandotte County court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just hours after leaving the Wyandotte County Court, the co-owner of Schlitterbahn Water Parks was accused of threatening a woman in his Texas hometown.

Jeff Henry made his first court appearance in Wyandotte County on Thursday. He is charged with second-degree murder and several other charges in relation to the water slide death of a 10-year-old metro boy at the KCK water park. Henry pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday.

On Friday, officials in New Brunfels, Texas, confirmed to FOX4 that police were called to a property owned by Henry’s family Thursday night. A woman at the property said Henry threatened her.

New Brunfels police said when they arrived, Henry was gone. Police have not been able to contact Henry yet but are attempting to in order to investigate.

The Schlitterbahn co-owner has not been charged with anything in connection to the alleged incident. If arrested and charged, it would be a misdemeanor charge under Texas law, police told FOX4.

New Brunfels police said they are aware Henry is out of custody on bond but said they don’t know his bond conditions or if the alleged incident would violate them.

The co-owner of Schlitterbahn was not ready to share his side of the story when he left the Wyandotte County Court on Thursday.

“I am not making any more comments. Do you mind? Just let me go home?” Henry said when confronted by reporters.

He told FOX4 off camera that he is incredibly sorry for Caleb Schwab’s family and soon, he will share his thoughts on facing criminal charges in the 10-year-old’s death on the Verruckt water slide he helped create.

“In his words, told me there’s not a day goes by he doesn’t think about Caleb Schwab,” Henry’s defense attorney Ron Barroso said. “He’s torn apart by what happened out there.”

A judge ordered Henry to turn over his passport Thursday but denied the prosecution’s request he wear a GPS ankle monitor.

“He’s not going anywhere. He wants to come and defend himself against these charges,” Henry’s attorney Ron Barroso said. “I can tell you the allegations I read in the indictment are ludicrous.”

The indictment against Henry shows from August 2014 until Caleb’s death in August 2016, more than a dozen people reported injuries from the ride including concussions, whiplash and herniated spinal disk injuries.

The indictment also says emails from Henry shows he had a desire to rush the timeline and in the process skipped fundamental steps in the design process of the ride.

If convicted of murder, Henry could spend anywhere from nine to more than 40 years in prison.

