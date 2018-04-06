Emily Blunt stars in her husband’s new movie “A Quiet Place.” In the video player above, she tells FOX4’s Shawn Edwards why she was hesitant to take the job at first. In “A Quiet Place” a family is forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.
Why was Emily Blunt was hesitant about working with her husband?
-
Taraji P. Henson is one tough ‘Cookie’ in Tyler Perry’s “Acrimony”
-
Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence plays a Russian spy in “Red Sparrow”
-
Academy Award winner Natalie Portman says “Annihilation” challenges her like no other movie she has ever made
-
The writer of “Pitch Perfect” makes her directing debut with “Blockers”
-
Is “A Quiet Place” worth visiting? “Isle of Dogs” a mutt? “Blockers” blue? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!
-
-
“Ready Player One’s” Lena Waithe redefines the term renaissance woman
-
Oscar nominee Michelle Williams explains why she did her reshoots for free
-
The cast of “God’s Not Dead” talk about the power of faith based movies and their KC connection
-
Scott Eastwood finds his own path in “Pacific Rim: Uprising”
-
Metro YMCA investigating after KC mom says lifeguard discriminated against her family
-
-
Alicia Vikander brings a new look and vibe as Lara Croft in the reboot of Tomb Raider
-
Springfield, Mo., native Cailee Spaeny makes a big splash in “Pacific Rim: Uprising”
-
Jason Bateman breaks down the science of being funny