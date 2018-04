Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Avocado Egg Salad

ALL YOU NEED:

· 6 eggs, hard cooked

· 1 avocado

· 1 tsp yellow mustard

· ½ tsp smoked paprika

· ¼ cup green onion

· Salt, pepper and hot sauce to taste

ALL YOU DO:

1. Chop eggs into small pieces and slice green onion.

2. Mash avocado in a medium bowl with mustard and paprika.

3. Add green onion and eggs to avocado mixture, stir to blend.

4. Serve atop toast or bread, or a gluten-free rice cake if you have Celiac disease