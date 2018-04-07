Lawncare experts weigh in on how to grow a ‘greener’ yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In our exemplary effort to produce a green law, we've often gotten a little off target, and the environment is the unintended victim.

At the ninth annual Healthy Lawns Expo, experts from the cities of Shawnee, Overland Park, and Lenexa demonstrated some "green" ways to grow our lawns and protect Mother Nature.

According to Shawnee Storm Water Prevention's Jonathan Wiles, "rainwater washes the pollutants, sentiment, fertilizer and pet waste into rivers and streams untreated."

And there are some simple things that can be done to stop it.

"Make sure when you are mowing your lawn, you blow your grass clipping back into your lawn," says Wiles. "When you are fertilizing your lawn, don't broadcast it so that it ends up on on the street or side walk. Make sure it all ends up on our lawn and that we are only using the amount our lawn needs."

And when you are thinking landscaping, think native.

According to K-State Horticulturist Dennis Patton,"The reason native plants thrive in our climate is that they are used to our soils, and they have a deep root system, sometimes four to five feet deep. If we have a dry period they can tap into the deep held moisture and survive. "

Invite native insects like the Darkling beetle into your garden to help pollinate. And consider composing yard and even kitchen waste.

If you have lawn and garden questions, Johnson County Extension Office offers a free hotline staffed with Master Gardeners. The number is 913/715-7050.