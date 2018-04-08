Impact of KC riots still felt 50 years later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A peaceful protest outside City Hall in Kansas City took a violent, chaotic turn that, fifty years later, still echoes in the city’s memory.

It only took a matter of moments for that peaceful protest to fall into chaos when tear gas filled City Hall plaza.

The wild scene kicked off two days of riots, fires, and shootings that would leave six people dead.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James had a front row seat to a troubled chapter in city history.

Unlike some other U.S. cities, the streets of Kansas City remained peaceful in the days immediately after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

The trouble didn’t start here until April 9th — the day of Dr. King’s funeral.

Many African-American students from Paseo, Lincoln and other KC high schools walked out and marched on City Hall.

Eventually, adults would join the march on 71 Highway, leading up to City Hall.

At first, it was tense but peaceful.

Some accounts say a bottle tossed towards the police kicked off the chaos that day.

Whatever it was, the uproar outside City Hall sparked a fuse that would ignite two days of fires, violence, and fear.

Eventually, snipers and national guard troops would exchange gunfire on a stretch of Prospect on the city’s east side.

It was a scene many thought could never happen in Kansas City.

And when it was over, six African-Americans were dead. Police arrested more than 1,000 people.

And the damage to mostly black-owned homes and businesses ended up being in the millions of dollars.