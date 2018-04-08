Police chase ends with driver in custody; two passengers suffer critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police chase ended on Saturday with a driver in custody and two people hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police said a silver Pontiac Grand Prix struck a parked KCPD police cruiser at a crash scene near 59th Terrace and Jackson. An attempt was made to stop the suspect vehicle, which initially pulled over.

Police said the driver and two passengers in the Grand Prix refused to comply with officer demands and fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. A chase ensued and the suspect lost control in the area of Blue Parkway and Hardesty and hit a traffic signal pole.

The driver was taken into custody and two passengers were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

No officers were injured.