BREAKING: FBI raids office of Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen

The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported Monday.

Stephen Ryan, a lawyer for Cohen, said the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York had executed “a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications” between Cohen and his clients, according to the Times.

Ryan says the search warrants were executed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are “in part” related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Ryan says agents seized “protected attorney client communications.” He is not elaborating on the contents. Ryan says the use of the search warrants is “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.”

Cohen has been under scrutiny the past year after he acknowledged paying $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels days before Election Day. He said he used personal funds and made the payment out of personal loyalty to Trump.

White House officials continue to deny that the President had an affair with Daniels, and Trump said last week he did not know about the $130,000 payment — his first public acknowledgment of the scandal that has plagued him for months.

Last month, Daniels launched a lawsuit against Trump to void the nondisclosure agreement she signed with Cohen in 2016. She is arguing that Trump himself never signed the agreement and therefore it cannot be legally enforced.