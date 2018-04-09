City cracking down on illegal parking downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An increase in people living, working and visiting downtown has brought more complaints of congestion caused by illegal parking.

The city is now responding to the concerns.

Police says illegal parking makes the streets more dangerous for drivers and creates bottlenecks that prevent traffic from flowing smoothly.

Beginning today for the first time ever, parking enforcement officers will work in the evenings in addition to daytime shifts, issuing warnings and citations until 11 p.m.

The effort is designed to get drivers to comply with downtown parking rules.

Police are adding ten more parking officers in the next couple of weeks to crack down on complaints by businesses and those who call downtown home.

"Certainly it can increase frustration if you are trying to go downtown to a business or an event," said Major Greg Dull, commander of the police traffic division. "You have issues with trying to locate a parking spot or a lane of traffic is blocked. That just adds to congestion down there."

The city gave police $145,000 to hire the additional parking enforcement officers. Efforts to establish online parking reservations, mobile payment for parking and car share services are all targeted at making downtown access more convenient.

Many Kansas Citians are accustomed to free parking. Some say paying for parking is a sign of a true city, an indicator of the success of downtown's rebirth.